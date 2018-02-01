Eames Lounge Chair Porn

The Eames lounge chair is the definition of iconic. Everybody wants one. I want two. One to sit in while I look at the other. Below you'll find a plethora of photographs showcasing the chair in all its glory. Enjoy.

This open-concept Amsterdam loft features soaring 15-foot ceilings, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a Jielde light. Throughout the home, Standard Studio architects Wouter Slot and Jurjen van Hulzen favored raw materials, including concrete, oiled oak, and hot-rolled steel, all of which complemented the original space's industrial feel. Tucked smartly underneath the loft, a compact home office features functional built-in shelving and an Eames DSR chair.

Keep the manufacturer’s label on and avoid refinishing. Keeping the production label on your piece will help quickly identify the age and value later on. Refinishing can damage labels and also significantly decrease the value of your piece.

By the time it's ready to be shipped, the ELO has been worked on by many human hands, yet its impact on the environment is minimal. The company uses sustainably harvested wood and limits waste and energy use at every step of the process, and each piece is built to last for generations.

From the kitchen and living room you’re well connected to the courtyard and the rest of the house. The trim and accents are white oak; the kitchen is by Leicht.

The sitting area and office are on the second floor, reached via the catwalk. "We watch TV here, use the computer, and sit by the fire," says Chiavelli. "The way you access the space is part of the architecture, and that’s part of the beauty of it." Near the sofa by Piero Lissoni for Cassina is a Bourgie lamp from Kartell; on the large table, made from old roof beams, is a Taccia lamp from Flos.

With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.

The living area now feels open and bright and showcases the couple’s appreciation for furniture design and artwork. The family opted for a Camber sectional and rug from Design Within Reach, coffee table from Steven Alan Home, and replica Eames Lounge to outfit the space.

In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.

Don’t go DIY with your repairs. If something happens to your piece, take it to a restoration professional. While fixing it yourself may save you money and time, in the long run it can cause irreparable damage to your furniture and decrease it’s value. Pictured is a failed DIY repair with an orange bonding agent on a vintage Eames lounge.

In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.

Vitra transferred part of the manufacturing process of Charles and Ray Eames's Lounge Chair and Ottoman (designed in 1956) to the Lounge Chair Atelier in the VitraHaus upon its completion. Open most days (but sadly not the day I was visiting), the Atelier invites visitors to come in and see how the pieces are put together and tested before sent to their future owners.

The hands-down must have for the modern nursery is the Mini-e!! The Mini-e is a child sized replica sharing the same aesthetics as the classic Eames 1950s lounge chair and ottoman. For parents who want to keep the modern design of their home flowing through the nursery, this is for them. Photo from Little Nest

Keep an eye on the adhesive areas of your piece. As time passes, they can weaken and compromise the structural integrity of the design. While this technology was originally revolutionary for it’s time, this tends to happen in vintage Eames lounge chairs, as seen in this photo.

While technology keeps evolving, little has changed in the way the ELO is made since it was introduced in 1956. To ensure continuity of craftsmanship, new workers are paired with experienced mentors who pass down tips and techniques. The average maker has been working with the product for 10 years.

Even after 60 years, each piece is hand-assembled in the United States. That human touch makes sure each piece is thoughtfully put together, and that natural variations in the leather and wood are taken into account.

Tung takes in the wooded view from the house’s back deck. Inside, the Goetz sofa, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Aalto stool are all from Herman Miller.The rug and throw are by Emma Gardner.

Windows and sliding doors open the space to the environment and provide natural ventilation. An Eames lounge in the bedroom provides a place for the residents to kick their feet up.

A 1959 advertisement for the Lounge set emphasizes its comfort. Another ad from the era reads "A good chair, nowadays, is hard to find," and suggests that it’s "the only modern chair designed to relax you in the tradition of the good old club chair." Charles took on the project because he was "fed up with the complaints that modern isn’t comfortable."

A custom steel and red oak ship ladder in the main living area is another space-saving solution. The door is Douglas fir and the shelving is mesquite wood; an Eames lounge chair can be seen in the master bedroom.

In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.

Remodeled by resident and interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall with the help of architect Paul Molina, the open-plan living space opens to a small outdoor area. French doors and a wall of windows bring in light. An Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi table add a modern sensibility.

Sofie and her husband searched high and low for a vintage Herman Miller piece, finally finding a 30-year-old Eames lounge chair to complement the family’s living room. The carpet is by Hay, the painting is by Claus Carstensen, and the lamp by Jielde.

"We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection," Sofie explains. "In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years." Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.

The designers handmade the custom table with meticulous attention to detail. After intentionally matching wood grains to ensure a smooth transition between pieces, the table was fitted into the kitchen island to transition the kitchen into the living area. The dining chairs and lounger are Eames for Herman Miller.

The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.

Though loads of natural light comes in from the courtyard, these large skylights also afford a view of the sky. The coffee table is from Modernica and the Eames Lounge is from Herman Miller.

The clients intend to retire to the house. They asked that rooms be constructed flexibly on a non-domestic scale. This one, with an Eames lounge and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, frames a serene mountain vista like a painting.

The Eames Lounge and Ottoman is another timeless icon of mid-century design, held in the design collections of the MOMA in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago.

And that wraps up this exhibition. I am sure there are more photographs of the Eames chair from Dwell and the community I could have added here, but I figured over fifty photos was a good retrospective and demonstration of the new feature. If you want more, go ahead and search Dwell, I'm sure you'll discover some photographs of the chair I've missed or omitted or just didn't fancy.