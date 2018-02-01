View Photos
Eames Lounge Chair Porn
By Stephen Blake –
An unapologetic look at how the classic Eames lounge chair has been featured in Dwell over the years.
The Eames lounge chair is the definition of iconic. Everybody wants one. I want two. One to sit in while I look at the other. Below you'll find a plethora of photographs showcasing the chair in all its glory. Enjoy.
And that wraps up this exhibition. I am sure there are more photographs of the Eames chair from Dwell and the community I could have added here, but I figured over fifty photos was a good retrospective and demonstration of the new feature. If you want more, go ahead and search Dwell, I'm sure you'll discover some photographs of the chair I've missed or omitted or just didn't fancy.