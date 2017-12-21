Dwell’s Top 10 Prefabs of 2017

A home on Cape Ann’s rocky shore becomes a refuge that offers resilience in the face of an unpredictable future.



As an architecture student at Yale, William Ruhl was instructed to spend a day in a wheelchair, navigating such campus landmarks as Paul Rudolph’s Brutalist Art and Architecture Building, which he remembers as an "inaccessible masterpiece." His understanding of how those with mobility challenges negotiate the built environment only deepened when he cofounded Boston-based Ruhl Walker Architects and began grappling with his clients’ aging-in-place concerns.

