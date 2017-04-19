Dwell's Roadmap

"Dwell is feeling like a startup lately," is what our Founder and CEO, Lara Deam, remarked recently. It sure feels like it. We’re a small team with a big goal of helping everyone design their Dwell home.

We see a hole in the market that Dwell is in a unique position to fill.

"That house is so Dwell!" We've all heard people say it. And it got us thinking. There is no community better suited than Dwell to help you design your home.

And so our vision is to make it easy to design, find, rent or buy your own Dwell home. Here's what we're working on right now to make good design a reality for everyone.

Find A Pro - We want to make it easy for homeowners to find professionals who share a Dwell sensibility. So we launched our first version of Find A Pro this week. For $9.99 architects and design professionals can promote their services and be contacted directly by new clients. We’ll continuously improve this feature over the coming weeks. For example, you will soon be able to search for a professional by location (city and state).

Add A Home - Anyone, from homeowners to architects, will be able to add a home to Dwell. We want to be the largest community curated database of great homes.

Ask A Question - Inspired by the depth of insightful comments in our Discuss section, we’re building a much improved messaging system that will allow eventually for private discussions among groups and around topics.

Finally, for those of you who are interested in software development, here’s more about our technology. We’re a very lean software development team. Our site is built with React.js and Node.js. We release new code daily and our features launch as mvp. If you are interested, I'll write more about this in another post.

Please feel free to ask questions or provide feedback in the comments or email us at community@dwell.com.