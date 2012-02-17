Dwell's Cameo on The Office

For those who missed it, Dwell's December/January prefab-themed issue had a short but sweet cameo on the television show The Office last night. Our great cover image of the Burton Residence in Ukiah, California, had a good four seconds of screen time.

"Oh, Dwell!" Creed sounds delighted. Who knew he was such a design fan?



Check it out here: Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample