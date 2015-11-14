Dwell Store Gift Guide: Gifts for the Cook

Your favorite at-home chef is known not only for his signature dishes, but also for his stocked kitchen. This holiday season, honor his talents in the kitchen by giving him something he doesn’t have in his cabinets, like heirloom-quality kitchen accessories that he'll cherish for years to come. These gifts will inspire new traditions in the kitchen, like passing down a treasured cooking accessory to a child or friend. Explore some of our top picks for the at-home chef here and be sure to check out the full collection at the Dwell Store.

Our Gifts for the Cook Guide includes dozens of innovative products that the chef on your list will love. One of our favorite gifts for 2015 is the French Stoneware Chicken Roaster from Malle W. Trousseau. Shaped and enameled by hand by a French stoneware manufacturer, each chicken roaster has subtle variations—adding to the one-of-a-kind feel of the accessory. The innovative roaster simplifies the process of roasting a chicken, and is designed as a simple bowl with a pronounced skewer. Placing the chicken vertically on the roaster—unlike placing it down in a traditional roasting pan—allows for uniform roasting as the heat rises from the base of the roaster. The Dwell Store’s Gifts for the Cook Collection includes classic tabletop accessories and distinctive dishware.



Shown: Hasami Wood Tray $16–$125, Mu Flatware Setting $90, Hasami Porcelain Plate $6–$60, Teema Soup Bowl $24, Ray Long Board $90, Two Hole Vase $55, Kaleido Tray $16–$78, White Marble Trivet $88, Falcon Enamelware Tumbler $8, Hasami Porcelain Mug $16–$20, Ori Salt or Pepper Grinder $20.99. Available from the Dwell Store. Take your gift up a notch by offering a new recipe with your gift. For the chicken roaster, we love this simple Moroccan-inspired recipe: MWT French Stoneware Chicken Roaster, $85 at the Dwell Store



This handmade chicken roaster from French company Malle W. Trousseau simplifies the process of roasting a chicken. Moroccan Roast Chicken 1.5.1 Ray Long Serving Board, $90 at the Dwell Store



Designed to be used to present bread, cheeses, charcuterie, and other small appetizers, this walnut board features beveled edges that make it easy to pick the board up off of the table. Prep MU Flatware Place Setting, $90 at the Dwell Store



Created by award-winning Japanese architect and designer Toyo Ito for Alessi, this distinctive cutlery set draws on the tactile sensation and minimalist look of chopsticks. Stuff your chicken with green olives and lemon confit.

Once stuffed, secure it on the chicken roaster.

In the dish part of the roaster, add fresh rings of onion, chopped garlic cloves, parsley, coriander and large slices of skinned zucchini.

Sprinkle the vegetables and chicken with a mix of spices: tumeric, cinnamon, ginger, pepper, and salt. Bacsac Composter Bag, $75–$95 at the Dwell Store



Made in Bacsac’s signature geotextile fabric, this Composter Bag is available with 5.2 gallon or 10.5 gallon capacity, and is a simple solution to at-home composting. Ready to Cook Kaico Enamel Pasta Pan Set, $190 at the Dwell Store



From Japan’s Kaico, this enamel pasta pot is thermal efficient, heating quickly on a stovetop. It is easy to use and clean, and includes a stainless steel strainer insert for draining pasta. Start cooking chicken in a cold oven (200 degrees) for an hour and check regularly with thermometer.

Then, turn oven up to 400 degrees.

Add fresh olives to the dish 10 minutes before the end of cooking.

The chicken will be complete when the thickest part of the thigh registers at 165 degrees and the wings wiggle loosely. Hasami Porcelain Bowl, $8–$75 at the Dwell Store



Crafted from Hasami’s custom blend of porcelain and clay, this bowl is softer to the touch than traditional porcelain, ensuring a positive tactile experience when delivering a bowl of cereal, or serving a side dish. Use it with the Hasami Wood Tray, which doubles as a lid. Bon Appétit! Stelton Pure Black Knives, $55–$129 at the Dwell Store



Stelton’s Pure Black Knives are cutting edge kitchen tools. Each knife is forged from a single piece of stainless steel, so the handles morph into the blades without the interruption of a different material and color.



The Pure Black Knives collection includes a large chef’s knife, small chef’s knife, bread knife, santuko knife, and utility knife. And, make sure you keep the gift going, by offering your services as taste tester when he tries out his new stoneware roaster. Teema Soup Bowl, $24 at the Dwell Store



With the Teema Collection—including this soup bowl—designer Kaj Franck created a range of functional dishes for the home that can be used for more than just serving, including meal prep, heating, storing, and even freezing.