Dwell Store Gift Guide: Gifts for the Cook
Our Gifts for the Cook Guide includes dozens of innovative products that the chef on your list will love. One of our favorite gifts for 2015 is the French Stoneware Chicken Roaster from Malle W. Trousseau. Shaped and enameled by hand by a French stoneware manufacturer, each chicken roaster has subtle variations—adding to the one-of-a-kind feel of the accessory. The innovative roaster simplifies the process of roasting a chicken, and is designed as a simple bowl with a pronounced skewer. Placing the chicken vertically on the roaster—unlike placing it down in a traditional roasting pan—allows for uniform roasting as the heat rises from the base of the roaster.
Take your gift up a notch by offering a new recipe with your gift. For the chicken roaster, we love this simple Moroccan-inspired recipe:
Moroccan Roast Chicken
Prep
- Stuff your chicken with green olives and lemon confit.
- Once stuffed, secure it on the chicken roaster.
- In the dish part of the roaster, add fresh rings of onion, chopped garlic cloves, parsley, coriander and large slices of skinned zucchini.
- Sprinkle the vegetables and chicken with a mix of spices: tumeric, cinnamon, ginger, pepper, and salt.
Ready to Cook
- Start cooking chicken in a cold oven (200 degrees) for an hour and check regularly with thermometer.
- Then, turn oven up to 400 degrees.
- Add fresh olives to the dish 10 minutes before the end of cooking.
- The chicken will be complete when the thickest part of the thigh registers at 165 degrees and the wings wiggle loosely.
Bon Appétit!
And, make sure you keep the gift going, by offering your services as taste tester when he tries out his new stoneware roaster.