Dwell Prefab Conversation at AetherSF

Join us tomorrow, January 23rd for the latest Dwell Conversation as Deputy Editor Aaron Britt hosts the discussion "Prefab's Progress." We're feting the opening of AetherSF, a new shop comprised of three modified shipping containers at 432 Octavia St. in San Francisco, with a talk about how prefab design can offer solutions to difficult sites that stick-built construction can't. Britt will be talking with architect Benjamin Parco, Seth Krubiner, founder of Simpatico Homes, metal fabricator Chris French (he did Aether's awesome shipping containers) and architect Douglas Burnham of Envelope A+D, designer of AetherSF. The even starts at 6:00 PM and we'd love to see you there. RSVP here. To whet your appetite, check out this great video showing how a trio of shipping containers has become the coolest prefab store in the city.

Aether Apparel SF@Proxy - Teaser from Satellite Pictures on Vimeo.