Dwell Open House 2026: Los Angeles

Two years ago year, to kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we brought back one of our most popular and memorable events: in-person home tours. Dwell Open House gave a small group of our readers the chance to tour Los Angeles homes we’ve featured and experience them firsthand.

The first two events were such a success that we’re doing it again. The three-hour event on Saturday, October 17th, 2026, includes tours of three architecturally amazing houses that represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation—plus a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, L.A.’s only UNESCO World Heritage site and a harbinger of California modernism.

Read on to learn about each home, and order your tickets today.