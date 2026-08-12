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Dwell Open House 2026: Los AngelesView 7 Photos

Dwell Open House 2026: Los Angeles

Here’s your chance to tour homes featured by Dwell, and experience remarkable architecture in person.
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Two years ago year, to kick off our celebration of Dwell’s 25th anniversary, we brought back one of our most popular and memorable events: in-person home tours. Dwell Open House gave a small group of our readers the chance to tour Los Angeles homes we’ve featured and experience them firsthand.

The first two events were such a success that we’re doing it again. The three-hour event on Saturday, October 17th, 2026, includes tours of three architecturally amazing houses that represent new thinking about residential design rooted in the city’s famed spirit of experimentation—plus a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House, L.A.’s only UNESCO World Heritage site and a harbinger of California modernism.

Read on to learn about each home, and order your tickets today.

In contrast to Wright’s earlier Midwestern-inspired Prairie-style designs, the temple-like Hollyhock House exterior was influenced by pre-Columbian architecture, notably Mayan and Aztec styles, though some have also described it as Asian or Egyptian. The result was something the architect described as "California Romanza," and Wright’s use of hollow clay tile covered in stucco presaged his later textile block residences.&nbsp; &nbsp;

In contrast to Wright’s earlier Midwestern-inspired Prairie-style designs, the temple-like Hollyhock House exterior was influenced by pre-Columbian architecture, notably Mayan and Aztec styles, though some have also described it as Asian or Egyptian. The result was something the architect described as "California Romanza," and Wright’s use of hollow clay tile covered in stucco presaged his later textile block residences.   

A monumental fireplace featuring a bas-relief sculpture constructed of 17 individual cast-concrete blocks dominates the living room. The reproduction of a Wright-designed rug in the foreground displays a stylized hollyhock motif.&nbsp;

A monumental fireplace featuring a bas-relief sculpture constructed of 17 individual cast-concrete blocks dominates the living room. The reproduction of a Wright-designed rug in the foreground displays a stylized hollyhock motif. 

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Bernardi House

Silver Lake

Dwell Open House 2026: Los Angeles - Photo 3 of 6 -

The new owners of a sculptural house by Fritz Haeg gave it a refresh—but kept it weird.

Dwell Open House 2026: Los Angeles - Photo 4 of 6 -
Baxter House

Silver Lake

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Architect Takashi Yanai of EYRC used yakisugi siding and variegated CMU blocks to create a home for a client with an affinity for Japanese design and ’70s architecture with a dash of brutalism.

Dwell Open House 2026: Los Angeles - Photo 6 of 6 -
Wilkinson House

Palms 

Architect Clive Wilkinson drew on the best of L.A. living for his family’s home on a steep hillside with stunning views. 

Top photo by Ye Rin Mok.

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Home ToursCalifornian Homes

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