Dwell Magazine Is a Medal Finalist For Two SPD Photography Awards

See the incredible stories that made Dwell Magazine a Medal Finalist in two photography categories in the Society of Publication Designers' 53rd Annual Design Competition.
The Society of Publication Designers (SPD) has just announced the finalists for the 53rd Annual Design Competition, a prestigious program that honors the best work in design, photography, and illustration in both print and digital publications.
We’re thrilled to announce that Dwell Magazine is in the running for two categories! Click on the story titles below to see the full features:
Photo: Feature, Lifestyle/Travel/Food/Shelter; Single/Spread
- AFAR, Tara Guertin, Director of Photography; May/June 2017, "Counter Revolution"
- Condé Nast Traveler, Linda Denahan, Photo Editor; September 2017, "Oaxaca"
- Dwell Magazine, Sue Getzendanner, Photography Director; March/April 2017, "Mine Dining"
- The New York Times Magazine, Kathy Ryan, Director of Photography; March 26, 2017, "Wander Lines"
Photo: Feature, Lifestyle/Travel/Food/Shelter; Story
- Accent, José Lyus Castillo, Photography Director; May 2017, "Formas De Vida: Shapes of Life"
- Bon Appétit, Alexandra Pollack, Photo Director; May 2017, "KFC"
- Dwell Magazine, Sue Getzendanner, Photography Director; July/August 2017, "Columbus, Indiana"
- New York Magazine, Jody Quon, Photography Director; August 7 – 20, 2017, "The 43-Day Fashion Shoot"
- The New York Times Magazine, Kathy Ryan, Director of Photography; September 24, 2017, "Ukraine"
The winners will be announced at the 53rd Annual SPD Awards Gala on Friday, May 4, 2018. Wish us luck! To see the full list of honorees, click here.