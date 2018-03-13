Dwell Magazine Is a Medal Finalist For Two SPD Photography Awards
Design News

Dwell Magazine Is a Medal Finalist For Two SPD Photography Awards

By Dwell
See the incredible stories that made Dwell Magazine a Medal Finalist in two photography categories in the Society of Publication Designers' 53rd Annual Design Competition.

The Society of Publication Designers (SPD) has just announced the finalists for the 53rd Annual Design Competition, a prestigious program that honors the best work in design, photography, and illustration in both print and digital publications. 

We’re thrilled to announce that Dwell Magazine is in the running for two categories! Click on the story titles below to see the full features:

Photo: Feature, Lifestyle/Travel/Food/Shelter; Single/Spread

In the limestone kitchen embedded in the hillside, Lolo keeps only proven essentials—skillets that have been seasoned countless times and furniture that has been passed down for generations.

A wall of portraits pays tribute to Lolo’s ancestors. "All the men in my father’s family were called Joseph Honoré," he says, "but my mother wanted to call me Laurent, after her brother." The family tradition prevailed, but his mother insisted on calling him Lolo (pronounced Lu-lu).

Lolo eases his Triumph Spitfire convertible, designed by Giovanni Michelotti, into the driveway.

Photo: Feature, Lifestyle/Travel/Food/Shelter; Story

A trim 192-foot-tall spire tops the sloping roof of the six-sided building. The central altar is crowned by an oculus in the cast- concrete ceiling. The church is a National Historic Landmark.<br>-<br>Columbus, Indiana<br>Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017

Columbus, Indiana
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017

The North Christian Church was Eero Saarinen’s last building; he passed away unexpectedly before it was finished. Kevin Roche John Dinkeloo and Associates completed the project three years later.<br>-<br>Columbus, Indiana<br>Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017

Columbus, Indiana
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017

From 1964 to 1965, Alexander Girard designed the interiors of the Cummins Corporate Office. For the lobby’s ceiling, Girard worked with Cummins project manager Harold Hatter to fabricate the plaster-coated metal "stalactites."<br>-<br>Columbus, Indiana<br>Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017

Columbus, Indiana
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017

The winners will be announced at the 53rd Annual SPD Awards Gala on Friday, May 4, 2018. Wish us luck! To see the full list of honorees, click here.