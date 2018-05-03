View Photos
DIY Round Wall Mirror w/ Leather Strap | A Dwell Made Project
By Dwell Video
In this episode of Dwell Made, Mike Montgomery of Modern Builds creates a round, wooden mirror from a single 10 foot 2x10" and a leather strap.
Learn more here: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-round-wall-mirror-with-leather-strap-db1ef2e2
