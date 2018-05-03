View Photos
Dwell Made Presents: DIY Mini Copper Desk With Leather Sling
By Dwell Video
Build your own lightweight, versatile desk out of copper pipes using this step-by-step video and guide.
In this episode of Dwell Made Jamie Guan of HomeMade Modern makes a desk out of copper pipes. The desk is paired with a leather sling for laptop storage.
Additional information here: https://www.dwell.com/article/dwell-made-presents-diy-mini-copper-desk-with-leather-sling-6095b56c
