Dwell Made Presents: DIY Leather Bench

In this episode of Dwell Made, Ben Uyeda of HomeMade Modern makes a padded leather bench with hairpin legs. This is a beginner-level, DIY project that only requires two power tools, a circular saw, and a drill. At the end, you'll have a great leather bench that can serve as dining room seating, or as a place to take shoes off in an entryway or mudroom.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

I used my circular saw to cut a piece of ¾" thick plywood, 1' wide and 4' long. If I wanted a bench longer than four feet long, I would double up the plywood and glue the two layers together. Step 2: Cut the Foam

I used my Kiwi knife to cut a piece of 1 1/8" thick kaizen foam that was 4' long and 13.5" wide. I then cut a ¾" wide strip of foam and then split that piece in half the long way. Step 3: Glue the Pieces Together

I used spray adhesive to glue the pieces of foam and plywood together. Step 4: Cut the Leather

I placed the foam and plywood on a piece of leather I got from Tandy Leather, and then cut a piece with about five inches of space around the bench. Step 5: Wrap the Leather

I used blue painter's tape to hold the leather in place, and then stretched it tight and stapled it down to the plywood with ½" staples. I folded over the ends and stapled those as well. Some of the staples didn’t go all the way in, so I just pounded them the rest of the way with a hammer. Step 6: Screw On Hairpin Legs

The leather has a thickness, so I cut some leather pieces to act as spacers so that the hairpin legs wouldn’t tilt between the plywood and leather edges. I used my Kiwi knife to cut slits in the leather before screwing on the legs. This keeps the leather from twisting and bunching up. I screwed some 16" hairpin legs to the underside using ¾" pan head screws.

