Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours Day #2 Preview: East Side and Downtown
By Erika Heet
We visit five more modern homes on day two of the Dwell L.A. Home Tours, Saturday, June 22, this time exploring the east side and downtown, from the boroughs of Silver Lake and Glendale to downtown L.A.’s historic core, around the corner from the hustle and bustle of Dwell on Design 2013.

We begin east of downtown, in La Cañada Flintridge, where Form Environment Research (fer) Studio built a home "barely perceptible from the street above, designed to blend into the shadows of the La Cañada foothills," according to architect Christopher Mercier, who designed the home with coprincipal Douglas Pierson. On the east side of Silver Lake, we’ll head to Tattuplex, an all-steel custom pre-fab built by architect Tom Marble for nurse and Zen Buddhist monk Tim Tim Tattu. In Glendale, resident Brent Nichols opens the doors to H House, his modest 1962 house by Richard Banta, an alumnus of several prominent architecture firms, including the offices of Carl Maston, Welton Becket, and Armet & Davis. ("I wanted to give the home a ‘1960s futurism mixed with modern’ feel," Nichols says.) Designer David Mast will welcome ticketholders into his towering concrete, steel, and glass live/work space, with 360-degree views from the roof terrace, in the AIA Award–winning Atwater Village Homes by architect Charles Kluger. Finally, Stuart Patterson reveals his own live/work space in Claud(e) Beelman’s 1929 Los Angeles Board of Trade Building, which has a level for his design company, Colorola Studios, and soaring rooftop views of L.A.’s downtown skyline and beyond.

Barely perceptible from the street above, the Kim Residence by Form Environment Research (fer) Studio is designed to blend into the shadows of the La Canada foothills. Photo courtesy of Jack Coyier.

For information on purchasing tickets for the East Side and Downtown Los Angeles Home Tour, visit our Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours page. Stay tuned for our last installment of the home tour previews. Next up: L.A. Canyons and Valley.

The dining area of the Kim Residence is encased in glass walls and doors, lending a sense of dining al fresco.

Tattuplex in Silver Lake is a custom Ecosteel prefab with geometric overlapping decks, as seen from below.

Located at the top of a hill, the house rises above the Silver Lake Reservoir, which can be seen from the living room upstairs.

The front facade of H House, a 1962 house by architect Richard Banta restored by resident Brent Nichols.

The deck of H House, which has incredible views, includes chairs by Konstantin Grcic.

The entrance of the Atwater Crossing Residence by architect Charles Kluger, where interior designer David Mast lives and works.

The Atwater Crossing Residence is one of 28 homes built on zero lot lines. Here, a southern view of the homes from the rear. Photo courtesy of Val Riolo.

The open living area of Stuart Patterson’s penthouse residence at the Los Angeles Board of Trade Building, built in 1929.

The top floor of the space is reserved for Colorola Studios, Patterson’s graphic design firm.

