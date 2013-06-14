Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours Day #2 Preview: East Side and Downtown

We begin east of downtown, in La Cañada Flintridge, where Form Environment Research (fer) Studio built a home "barely perceptible from the street above, designed to blend into the shadows of the La Cañada foothills," according to architect Christopher Mercier, who designed the home with coprincipal Douglas Pierson. On the east side of Silver Lake, we’ll head to Tattuplex, an all-steel custom pre-fab built by architect Tom Marble for nurse and Zen Buddhist monk Tim Tim Tattu. In Glendale, resident Brent Nichols opens the doors to H House, his modest 1962 house by Richard Banta, an alumnus of several prominent architecture firms, including the offices of Carl Maston, Welton Becket, and Armet & Davis. ("I wanted to give the home a ‘1960s futurism mixed with modern’ feel," Nichols says.) Designer David Mast will welcome ticketholders into his towering concrete, steel, and glass live/work space, with 360-degree views from the roof terrace, in the AIA Award–winning Atwater Village Homes by architect Charles Kluger. Finally, Stuart Patterson reveals his own live/work space in Claud(e) Beelman’s 1929 Los Angeles Board of Trade Building, which has a level for his design company, Colorola Studios, and soaring rooftop views of L.A.’s downtown skyline and beyond.