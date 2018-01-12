Dwell Is Hiring in New York and San Francisco!
New York
Associate Editor
Dwell is looking for an enthusiastic and bright self-starter to join our print and digital creative team in New York. The Associate Editor will work closely with the photo, art, and editorial departments to manage and oversee day-to-day operations, striving to enhance the company’s presence across all platforms, in addition to editing front-of-book print pieces and writing feature articles. The ideal candidate will have a proven interest in design, a background in print and/or online publishing and a keen interest in the future digital landscape. Close attention to detail; excellent writing, proofreading, and editing skills; and an ability to multitask are essential.
Requirements
- Bachelor of Arts, preferably in English or Journalism
- Minimum two years experience in print or online publishing
- Experience using content management systems
- Demonstrated knowledge of social media platforms
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and InCopy/InDesign
- Knowledge of Chicago Manual of Style and AP Style
- Knowledge of Photoshop and/or video editing software a plus
Responsibilities
- Write, assign, and edit features and departments
- Work on complementary digital content, troubleshooting, and new ideas
- Work to maintain a cohesive editorial voice throughout all of Dwell’s channels
- Strategize new concepts for increasing community engagement and traffic
- Report on emerging trends, up-and-coming designers, and industry innovation
To apply for the Associate Editor position in New York, please submit your materials here.
San Francisco
Editor
Editors are responsible for keeping Dwell.com up-to-date with daily articles on modern design and architecture, ranging from home tours, to real estate and rental features, to travel guides. Data-driven and discerning, they research, assign, write, and edit stories that align with Dwell’s overall editorial strategy while supporting its shop and video initiatives. This is a full-time position based in Dwell’s San Francisco office.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing, English or related field
- 2-5 years of relevant writing and editing experience
- Clear, engaging writing style and interest in covering diverse categories
- Attention to detail and the ability to self-edit
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects at once
- Background in design and architecture preferred
Responsibilities
- Write, edit, and publish articles, maintaining Dwell’s high editorial standards while optimizing for a web and mobile audience
- Source and manage a team of all-star freelance writers, including fielding pitches and assigning relevant topics
- Assist with marketing copy when needed, such as daily email newsletters
- Make the Dwell database more robust by categorizing photos and products, creating new products for the Shop, and curating style guides when needed
To apply for the Editor position in San Francisco, please submit your application here.
Branded Content / Commerce Manager
The Branded Content Manager works in tandem with brand partners to write and produce native content that is interesting, informative, and targeted to the Dwell audience. Brands may range from the kitchen and bath category, to the automotive industry, to the smart tech world—in each case, the writer develops an angle that both authentically represents the brand and speaks to Dwell’s core mission of advocating for modern design. This is a full-time position based in Dwell’s San Francisco office.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing, English or related field
- 2-5 years of relevant writing experience
- Clear, engaging writing style and interest in covering diverse categories
- Attention to detail and the ability to self-edit
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects at once
- Background in design and architecture preferred
- Marketing editor background preferred
Responsibilities
- Lead native content creation through the ideation, development, and revision stages, upholding Dwell’s high editorial standards and optimizing for a web and mobile audience
- Work with Brand Directors to set a production timeline and maintain the calendar, obtaining the necessary assets from the client on an ongoing basis
- Conduct research and interviews as needed to write stories
- Coordinate timing and logistics with videographers for native video content
- Make the Dwell database more robust by categorizing photos and products, creating new products for the Shop, and curating style guides when needed
- Assist with editorial content when needed
To apply for the Branded Content / Commerce Manager position in San Francisco, please submit your application here.