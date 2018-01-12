Dwell Is Hiring in New York and San Francisco!

New York

Associate Editor

Dwell is looking for an enthusiastic and bright self-starter to join our print and digital creative team in New York. The Associate Editor will work closely with the photo, art, and editorial departments to manage and oversee day-to-day operations, striving to enhance the company’s presence across all platforms, in addition to editing front-of-book print pieces and writing feature articles. The ideal candidate will have a proven interest in design, a background in print and/or online publishing and a keen interest in the future digital landscape. Close attention to detail; excellent writing, proofreading, and editing skills; and an ability to multitask are essential.

Requirements

Bachelor of Arts, preferably in English or Journalism



Minimum two years experience in print or online publishing



Experience using content management systems



Demonstrated knowledge of social media platforms



Proficiency in Microsoft Office and InCopy/InDesign



Knowledge of Chicago Manual of Style and AP Style

Knowledge of Photoshop and/or video editing software a plus

Responsibilities

Write, assign, and edit features and departments



Work on complementary digital content, troubleshooting, and new ideas



Work to maintain a cohesive editorial voice throughout all of Dwell’s channels



Strategize new concepts for increasing community engagement and traffic

Report on emerging trends, up-and-coming designers, and industry innovation



To apply for the Associate Editor position in New York, please submit your materials here.

San Francisco

Editor

Editors are responsible for keeping Dwell.com up-to-date with daily articles on modern design and architecture, ranging from home tours, to real estate and rental features, to travel guides. Data-driven and discerning, they research, assign, write, and edit stories that align with Dwell’s overall editorial strategy while supporting its shop and video initiatives. This is a full-time position based in Dwell’s San Francisco office.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing, English or related field

2-5 years of relevant writing and editing experience

Clear, engaging writing style and interest in covering diverse categories

Attention to detail and the ability to self-edit

Strong organizational skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects at once

Background in design and architecture preferred



Responsibilities

Write, edit, and publish articles, maintaining Dwell’s high editorial standards while optimizing for a web and mobile audience

Source and manage a team of all-star freelance writers, including fielding pitches and assigning relevant topics

Assist with marketing copy when needed, such as daily email newsletters

Make the Dwell database more robust by categorizing photos and products, creating new products for the Shop, and curating style guides when needed

To apply for the Editor position in San Francisco, please submit your application here.



Branded Content / Commerce Manager

The Branded Content Manager works in tandem with brand partners to write and produce native content that is interesting, informative, and targeted to the Dwell audience. Brands may range from the kitchen and bath category, to the automotive industry, to the smart tech world—in each case, the writer develops an angle that both authentically represents the brand and speaks to Dwell’s core mission of advocating for modern design. This is a full-time position based in Dwell’s San Francisco office.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing, English or related field

2-5 years of relevant writing experience

Clear, engaging writing style and interest in covering diverse categories

Attention to detail and the ability to self-edit

Strong organizational skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects at once

Background in design and architecture preferred

Marketing editor background preferred



Responsibilities

Lead native content creation through the ideation, development, and revision stages, upholding Dwell’s high editorial standards and optimizing for a web and mobile audience

Work with Brand Directors to set a production timeline and maintain the calendar, obtaining the necessary assets from the client on an ongoing basis

Conduct research and interviews as needed to write stories

Coordinate timing and logistics with videographers for native video content

Make the Dwell database more robust by categorizing photos and products, creating new products for the Shop, and curating style guides when needed

Assist with editorial content when needed



To apply for the Branded Content / Commerce Manager position in San Francisco, please submit your application here.