7 Most Eco-friendly Countertops

If your kitchen counters look more drab than fab, consider revamping with a sustainable surface. At your fingertips is a myriad of green countertops with the look and feel of traditional materials plus environmental creds that will ease your conscience and take a load off Mother Nature. We put them to the test to see how they coped with everyday culinary maladies—stains, spills, an errant cleaver chop (or two), and heavy objects falling from great heights. Read on for the results.



IceStone

Pros

IceStone is one of the most popular recycled countertops out there. All braggadocio aside, they earned a Cradle to Cradle Gold. A spectrum of colors is available—21 to be exact. While Purple Haze may not make it into our kitchens anytime soon, any nod to Jimi fills us with burning desire. This Leviathan of countertops was felled by the humblest of condiments: A single dollop of yellow mustard etched the surface. Cons IceStone is porous and should be sealed twice a year. High maintenance? We think so. Check IceStone’s website for care recommendations as they’re subject to change. Eco

Pros

Eco by Cosentino consists of 75 percent postindustrial or postconsumer materials, which nabbed them a Cradle to Cradle Silver and Greenguard certification. Its nonporous surface needs no sealant, which makes it low maintenance—two of our favorite words. Cons If your tastes run toward Technicolor, Eco might be too drab; Cosentino sticks to the neutrals: an array of whites, grays, and blacks.

Caesarstone Recycled

Pros Since we’re not looking to replace our countertops with the seasons, there’s nothing better than a lifetime warranty, which Caesarstone offers to residential customers. Its nonporous surface and Greenguard certification give Caesarstone substance. Cons Do your homework: Certain colors in the collection are more recycled than others. The proportion varies from 15 to 40 percent.

Bamboo

Pros The edges on the countertops are easy on the eyes. We swooned over the dark chestnut slice sandwiched by two oh-so-beauteous blonde pieces. Of all the materials, this is one that won’t damage your prized Santoku should you chop directly atop. Cons In our tests, bamboo was most susceptible to stains. If you zealously swirl a goblet of Barolo, a sponge better be handy. We managed to slice straight into the ends of the butcher block and the Traditional Bamboo worktop is easily marred. Opt for Teragren's much stronger Strand line.

Paperstone

Pros PaperStone is made of 100 percent postconsumer paper fused with a petroleum-free resin derived from cashew liquids. The material more closely resembles wood than stone, making it much easier to work with. Handy DIYers can even install the surface themselves. Cons Beware of bleach! If you’re going to the lengths of installing eco-friendly countertops, this liquid likely isn’t in your home, but an unattended spill will leave a light, ghostlike impression on the surface.

Bio-Glass

Pros The material is 100 percent recycled glass and each shade represents a single waste stream, be it flat glass or water bottles, wine bottles or beer bottles. Cons We tried to mar Bio-Glass, cycling through soda, red wine, bleach, coffee, tea, juice, and mustard, and nothing left a blemish. Clocking in at $100 per square foot for just the material, Bio-Glass costs mucho moolah.





Squak Mountain Stone