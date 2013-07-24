Dwell How-To: Buy and Sell Your Dream Home
Dwell How-To: Buy and Sell Your Dream Home

By Kelsey Keith
Combing the Dwell archives for our best, all-time tips on buying and selling your own modern abode.

Yearning to move on to greener, more minimalist pastures? Want to make sure prospective buyers appreciate all the modernist touches you've installed in your existing residence? Home buyers, movers, shakers, and builders, do we have some handy Design 101s for you. 

Clever Details Increase Property Value<br><br>Doing something unique can increase a home’s resale value, like this paneled nook installed by New York–based architectural design-build firm MADE.

(Don't fret, renters: We've got you covered, too, with our 101: Introduction to Renting.)

All the Home's a Stage<br><br>Whether you’re selling a hillside Neutra or a modest carpeted condo, home staging has become the norm in today’s uber-competitive real estate market.

Searching Virtual Open Houses<br><br>House hunting isn’t just about roving the streets and stopping at For Sale signs anymore; instead, prospective buyers will spend hours trawling the Internet to find their future home. Here, some insight into the world of virtual open houses.

Buying a Co-Op<br><br>Co-ops are common in cities such as New York and Boston, and so are the horror stories about buying into them. The payoff? Prices average 10 to 15 percent less than condominiums and are often in storied buildings in central urban locations.

Shopping a Probate Sale<br><br>When the owner of a home dies without a will or trust to allocate their estate, the property goes into probate.

Tenancy-in-Common<br><br>Tenancy-in-common (TIC)—when two or more people work together to own a percentage of the same property—is becoming increasingly popular among first-time buyers.

Buying via Foreclosure<br><br>Foreclosure is the legal process by which an owner’s right to a property is terminated. This is usually caused by an owner defaulting so heavily on a loan or tax debt that the bank or government steps in to sell the owner’s property to reclaim monies owed.

