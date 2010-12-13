Dwell Holiday Giveaway 2010

Take a look at the Dwell Holiday calendar and start planning for the products you want to win. To wet your whistle, we'll be offering up furniture from Room & Board, sneaks from Simple Shoes, bedding from Unison, the Copine table from Nood, cookbooks and food from Earthbound Farm, and accessories from DIGS. If you're a die-hard Dwell fan, there's also a free subscription up for grabs!