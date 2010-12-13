View Photos
Dwell Holiday Giveaway 2010
By Ralston O'Neill
Are you checking the Dwell Holiday Giveaway daily? There are 13 days left and plenty more prizes coming down the pike. Keep entering for a chance to win the giveaway of the day.
Take a look at the Dwell Holiday calendar and start planning for the products you want to win. To wet your whistle, we'll be offering up furniture from Room & Board, sneaks from Simple Shoes, bedding from Unison, the Copine table from Nood, cookbooks and food from Earthbound Farm, and accessories from DIGS. If you're a die-hard Dwell fan, there's also a free subscription up for grabs!
