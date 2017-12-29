Dwell Community’s Top 20 Homes of 2017

If you're ever at a loss for architectural inspiration, look no further than the Add a Home channel on Dwell.com, where designers, architects, and proud homeowners can share their abodes with the wider community. The top 20 homes, rounded up below, represent the most startlingly unique projects that wow-ed our editors and readers alike in 2017. From a shipping container cabin to a tiny house that acts like an amplifier, these killer projects are sure to impress. Keep scrolling to see what made the cut.