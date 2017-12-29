Dwell Community’s Top 20 Homes of 2017
View Photos
Home Tours

Dwell Community’s Top 20 Homes of 2017

Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell
These astounding homes will have you doing double takes.

If you're ever at a loss for architectural inspiration, look no further than the Add a Home channel on Dwell.com, where designers, architects, and proud homeowners can share their abodes with the wider community. The top 20 homes, rounded up below, represent the most startlingly unique projects that wow-ed our editors and readers alike in 2017. From a shipping container cabin to a tiny house that acts like an amplifier, these killer projects are sure to impress. Keep scrolling to see what made the cut.

20. Randall Street

Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California

Architect: YAMAMAR Design, Location: San Francisco, California

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia

Architect: Pleysier Perkins, Location: Merricks Beach, Victoria, Australia

Photo Categories:
Architect: Surfside Projects, Location: Encinitas, California

Architect: Surfside Projects, Location: Encinitas, California


16. Caucaso

Architect: Jose Juan Rivera Rio, Location: Cuidad de México, México

Architect: Jose Juan Rivera Rio, Location: Cuidad de México, México

Architect: Matt Fajkus Architecture, Location: Austin, Texas

Architect: Matt Fajkus Architecture, Location: Austin, Texas

Architect: Abramson Teiger Architects, Location: Jackson, Wyoming

Architect: Abramson Teiger Architects, Location: Jackson, Wyoming

Architect: Elizabeth Baird Architecture &amp; Design, Location: Austin, Texas

Architect: Elizabeth Baird Architecture & Design, Location: Austin, Texas

Architect: The Ranch Mind, Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Architect: The Ranch Mind, Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Architect: Lines Design Creation and Consultancy, Location:&nbsp;Kuwait City, Al Asimah Governate, Kuwait

Architect: Lines Design Creation and Consultancy, Location: Kuwait City, Al Asimah Governate, Kuwait


10. The Coyle

Architect: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects, Location: Quilcene, Washington

Architect: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects, Location: Quilcene, Washington

Architect: Terry &amp; Terry Architecture, Location: Oakland, California

Architect: Terry & Terry Architecture, Location: Oakland, California

Studio: Un.Box Studio, Location: Austin, Texas

Studio: Un.Box Studio, Location: Austin, Texas

Design Architect: Reza Aliabadi, Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Design Architect: Reza Aliabadi, Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York&nbsp;

Architect: Augustus Mino + Robert Fitzpatrick, Location: Chappaqua, New York 

Architect: Karen Mar, YAMAMAR Design, Location: Manton, California

Architect: Karen Mar, YAMAMAR Design, Location: Manton, California

Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: San Juan Island, Washington

Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: San Juan Island, Washington

Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: Longbranch, Washington

Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: Longbranch, Washington

Architect: Lloyd Russell, AIA, Location: Encinitas, California

Architect: Lloyd Russell, AIA, Location: Encinitas, California

Architect: Brian Crabb, Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Architect: Brian Crabb, Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas


To see more of our Top 10 lists, click here.  