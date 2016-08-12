Dwell iOS App

Because we are new, please know that you will see many updates and improvements over the coming weeks and months. Your ideas and feedback are welcomed so that we can make the app the best possible experience for you. Hit us up with feedback at hello-feedback@dwell.com.

Enjoy a bottomless feed of curated photos and stories written by the Dwell team and friends.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Curate your own collections and discuss them with a community of architects, designers and enthusiasts who share the same love for design.

Engage with beautiful photos by annotating and adding them to your own collections.

Our Team

We have an extremely talented team over here that have all played a role in making this happen, but a huge shoutout goes to the iOS team Henry Leung, Andrew Huang, Israel Sanchez, Daniel Miesner, Violetta Korotkova, and Dimitry Shilov for taking this across the finish line. Congrats team, this is only the beginning.

We're Hiring

We love Javascript, and we’re looking for Javascript engineers of all types. If you’re a fan of modern design and love Javascript, we’d like to hear from you. Our technology stack includes: React / React-Native / Redux Node.js / Hapi MySQL / NoSQL (Mongo, Redis, Cassandra) AWS.

Hit us up at jobs@dwell.com.

