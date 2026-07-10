Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584KView 18 Photos

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K

In the city’s historic Duckpond neighborhood, two artist-designers brought Scandinavian maximalism, custom millwork, and whimsical color to a French Eclectic house.
Text by
View 18 Photos

Location: 521 Northeast 6th Street, Gainesville, Florida

Price: $575,000

Year Built: 1920

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Designer: Studio Blinky

Footprint: 1,962 Square Feet (3 Bed, 2 Bath)

Lot Size: 2 Acres

From the Agent: "Built in the early 1900s in Gainesville’s historic Duckpond neighborhood, this home reflects more than a century of change. In its most recent renovation, two artist-designers embraced those layers of history rather than restoring the house to any single period. Original French Eclectic details remain untouched, while Scandinavian maximalism, custom millwork, and bold color add something new. A custom wooden garden arch and blossoming landscaping frame the approach to the house. Inside, an original limestone and marble fireplace anchors the living room, while a bright blue staircase adds a pop of color. On the ground floor, a series of newly added archways connect the living room, screened sun porch, dining room, kitchen, and playroom, echoing the home’s original arched dormers. Throughout, built-ins add storage, display, and bursts of color. A tucked-away room offers flexible space for play, work, or reading. Considered updates—including skim-coated walls, refinished original floors, trimless lighting, and microcement surfaces—add contemporary notes alongside the home’s historic details. The renovated kitchen pairs Reform oak cabinetry with green countertops designed by Müller Van Severen, combining natural materials with a more playful sensibility. Three upstairs bedrooms and a shared bath sit beneath angled ceilings and dormer windows that bring light deep into the home. Built-in bookcases, a yellow stair-landing library, and lighting from Raw Color, HAY, Gubi, and others extend the design language into the home’s more private spaces."

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K - Photo 1 of 17 -
The limestone-and-marble fireplace in the living room is original to the house.

The limestone-and-marble fireplace in the living room is original to the house.

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
New archways on the ground floor connect the living room, screened sun porch, dining room, kitchen, and playroom, while nodding to the home’s original arched dormers.

New archways on the ground floor connect the living room, screened sun porch, dining room, kitchen, and playroom, while nodding to the home’s original arched dormers.

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K - Photo 4 of 17 -
The whimsical kitchen renovation added Reform oak cabinetry, green HDPE countertops designed by Müller Van Severen, and a checkerboard cement-tile floor.

The whimsical kitchen renovation added Reform oak cabinetry, green HDPE countertops designed by Müller Van Severen, and a checkerboard cement-tile floor.

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K - Photo 6 of 17 -
A tucked-away flex space off the main living areas is currently used as a playroom, but it could also be an office, studio, or reading room.

A tucked-away flex space off the main living areas is currently used as a playroom, but it could also be an office, studio, or reading room.

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K - Photo 8 of 17 -
A view from the living room into the enclosed sun porch.&nbsp;

A view from the living room into the enclosed sun porch. 

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K - Photo 10 of 17 -
Dormer windows bring sunlight into the main bedroom.

Dormer windows bring sunlight into the main bedroom.

The blue staircase pops next to a yellow bookshelf on the second-floor landing.&nbsp;

The blue staircase pops next to a yellow bookshelf on the second-floor landing. 

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K - Photo 13 of 17 -
Colorful built-ins throughout the home add storage and display space.

Colorful built-ins throughout the home add storage and display space.

The smallest of the three bedrooms is currently used as a nursery.&nbsp;

The smallest of the three bedrooms is currently used as a nursery. 

In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K - Photo 16 of 17 -
The designers wanted to build on the home’s original French Eclectic details without overwriting its historic charm.

The designers wanted to build on the home’s original French Eclectic details without overwriting its historic charm.

521 Northeast 6th Street, Gainesville, Florida, is currently listed for $575,000 by Jonathan Mills and Sheila Blanco of Keller Williams Gainesville Realty Partners.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.