In Gainesville, a Renovated 1920s Home Goes for Bold—and $584K

Lot Size: 2 Acres

From the Agent: "Built in the early 1900s in Gainesville’s historic Duckpond neighborhood, this home reflects more than a century of change. In its most recent renovation, two artist-designers embraced those layers of history rather than restoring the house to any single period. Original French Eclectic details remain untouched, while Scandinavian maximalism, custom millwork, and bold color add something new. A custom wooden garden arch and blossoming landscaping frame the approach to the house. Inside, an original limestone and marble fireplace anchors the living room, while a bright blue staircase adds a pop of color. On the ground floor, a series of newly added archways connect the living room, screened sun porch, dining room, kitchen, and playroom, echoing the home’s original arched dormers. Throughout, built-ins add storage, display, and bursts of color. A tucked-away room offers flexible space for play, work, or reading. Considered updates—including skim-coated walls, refinished original floors, trimless lighting, and microcement surfaces—add contemporary notes alongside the home’s historic details. The renovated kitchen pairs Reform oak cabinetry with green countertops designed by Müller Van Severen, combining natural materials with a more playful sensibility. Three upstairs bedrooms and a shared bath sit beneath angled ceilings and dormer windows that bring light deep into the home. Built-in bookcases, a yellow stair-landing library, and lighting from Raw Color, HAY, Gubi, and others extend the design language into the home’s more private spaces."