These Art and Yoga Cabins Mimic California’s Majestic Forests
With planted roofs and vertical timber siding, the Mill Valley Cabins have been crafted to look and feel like a natural extension of the surrounding forest canopy. Designed by Feldman Architecture the two structures—one serving as an artist studio and the other as a place to practice yoga—sit lightly on the land and take cues from the existing topography.
The 500-square-foot artist studio is located higher on the slope, and overlooks the green roof of the 415-square-foot yoga studio below.
Each cabin uniquely suits the needs of the owners—one an artist and the other an avid gardener and yoga enthusiast. The two clients also share an existing home on site.
"Dividing their programmatic needs into separate cabins allowed the two small structures to be placed lightly between existing trees with minimal re-grading of the site, and gave each a different view of the woods," says Feldman Architecture.
Both structures have been topped with curved roofs and punctuated with large windows that bring in ample natural light and views. The simple and modern interiors feature a restrained palette of whitewashed walls and timber floors in order to not detract from the surrounding landscape.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Feldman Architecture
General Contractor: JP Builders
Structural Engineer: Yu Strandberg Engineering
Landscape Design: Jori Hook
Geotechnical Engineer: Miller Pacific Engineering Group
