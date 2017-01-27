Dos Lagos Mixed-use Development

The concept of Dos Lagos is to design open space as a means to draw various functions of the community together such as retail, entertainment, commercial, and residential. The ability to creatively address the need for place-making has led the lakes and waterfall to become a destination for residents and visitors alike. Dos Lagos is the story of reformulating suburban life through the recovery of a blighted industrial mining area and its conversion into a dynamic, self-contained community, providing space for a variety of activities. The vision is to create a fully integrated mixed-use community with a strong sense of place and identity in stark contrast to the voracity of suburban development in the inland Southern California.



As users approach the lakes, they are welcomed by a pedestrian promenade and embraced by an 18 wide and 760 long bamboo garden armature that undulates and creates light play throughout the day. Made of renewable bamboo, structural steel, textured and colored light-weight concrete, and covered with American roses, the bamboo garden armature builds an environment that transforms natural elements into a human-made shaded community experience.