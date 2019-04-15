Not Your Average High School Auditorium
Dwell Magazine + Renovations

Not Your Average High School Auditorium

Add to
Like
Share
By Luke Hopping / Photos by Julius Shulman
A renovation doubles down on the value of live performance at a midcentury Los Angeles venue.

To teens accustomed to getting their entertainment from brightly pixelated screens, the swooping 1,300-seat Robert Frost Auditorium at Culver City High School might seem like an antiquity. Yet a coming upgrade by Hodgetts + Fung promises to make the postwar performance space, which has hosted everyone from the Los Angeles Philharmonic to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, more relevant than ever.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.