Laminate, Chrome, and Plenty of Curves—How One Vintage Seller Digs Up Floridian Furniture Treasures

Welcome to Good Vintage, a series that goes behind the scenes with furniture resellers and dealers to find out how they got their start, where they get their stuff, and what inspires them to keep it up. Know of someone we should talk to? Reach out. "Our rule of thumb is that it needs to be quintessentially Florida," says Chaim Romano, owner of the Delray Beach-based vintage furniture resell company Dolphin & Flamingo, of how he sources his wide-ranging styles. "There’s the side you see in movies and pop culture: the ’80s pink waterfall stuff, the cocaine-era decor, all that. But before that era, there was a massive amount of midcentury modern, French Provincial, Rococo, and other traditional Italian and French styles. Then there’s the tropical side of Florida, from South Florida all the way up to Jacksonville, which is a lot of rattan, bamboo, wicker, and all the Southeast Asian coastal-inspired stuff." Romano, a South Florida native, stumbled into the resell industry to satisfy his love of the hunt and to learn more about his home state’s history through the lens of its furniture. ("I’ve never been a hoarder, but I hold onto things that remind me of childhood or something I like," he says.) After finding some success selling furniture on Facebook, realtors began calling him to quickly clean out retirement homes with the incentive that he could keep everything. Romano says the work was intimate, often sad, horrible for his asthma, and that "half of the stuff was garbage, but I was learning that these elder people had refined taste in furniture and decor. Their homes would be loaded with premier stuff from 1992."

When Romano launched his business in 2019, customers knew him as the dealer for "postmodern Art Deco Revival, laminated furniture, the pink waterfalls, and the vibrant pastels, which were abundant," he says, because skilled laborers, many of whom were Cuban immigrants in the Miami-Broward area, helped mass produce these styles while offering customization. "You could walk into a showroom, pick a color, pick some shapes, provide measurements, and they loaded up your whole house affordably. That’s what we kept getting truckloads of. A pink bedroom set wouldn’t last to the weekend, although that style has slowed down quite a bit."

These days, Romano says roughly 90 percent of his inventory comprises the "colorful, tropical stuff" found in retirement communities in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Coral Springs, and the Broward County area—all within 30 minutes from his Delray Beach warehouse. He also stocks a decent amount of antique-looking Asian furniture like lacquered tables accented with Mother of Pearl inlays and illustrated room dividers originating from places like China or Korea. "It’s surprising how much Asian furniture is totally quintessential to South Florida. Antiquity always uplifts a place and it’s beautiful to have in a room," says Romano. So who’s buying most of this old Floridian furniture? Some of it stays local, but the bulk of Romano’s sales are in the Northeast, Texas, Southern California, and the Midwest. "L.A. is probably our number three market. New York is number one," he says. If you’re a shopper based in a faraway city, it helps to know what you’re getting yourself into when buying online. So here, Romano shares his advice for how customers can get the best value for their buck. Buy direct for the best prices

Laminate dressers and end tables make up a sizable portion of Romano’s inventory, as do colorful prints and paintings and distinctive lamps.

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Romano lists pieces on resell platforms like Chairish, 1stDibs, and Etsy for discoverability, but if customers are able to take that extra step, Romano recommends they seek out the same piece on the official Dolphin & Flamingo site and buy direct for the best rates. "We’re at the whims of the platforms and have no control over [their fees and shipping structures], but when you go on our website and add something to your cart and put in your zip code, you’re going to get a unique shipping price upfront," he says. "Customers should ask dealers for a shipping price based on location," rather than paying a fixed fee provided by resell platforms. Resist the single-aesthetic furnish

Vintage Florida pieces tend to be so distinct that some customers might have the urge to go all in on a single aesthetic, but "matchy-matchy is not my style because I didn’t come into this from having an obsession with any one particular era," says Romano. "I think the most tastefully designed homes are a mix. They take all these things—antiquity, modern, different styles from different parts of the world—and put them all together." To make sure your home doesn’t look like an ’80s Miami film set (and to bring more personality into the space), don’t be afraid to clash. In Romano’s own house, he’s got a large rug that doesn’t go with anything as the centerpiece alongside "some ’80s coffee tables, an Asian bookshelf, bamboo this, wicker that, a deer head, and a candelabra from the 1700s." Don’t expect brand or designer names "A lot of people ask, ‘Who made this? What’s the brand?’" At that time, this stuff was mass produced by random shops and there is no brand," says Romano. That sometimes deter customers as they aren’t able to look up the companies that manufactured the pieces, but in this case, Romano assures the high quality of these no-label items because "each piece was based on the budget of the customer and there was much less corner-cutting when it was a job-per-job system." Vintage Floridian pieces are not as random as one would think.

Be diligent about the details

It goes without saying that buying vintage online is risky, especially when it’s being shipped from far away. Romano recommends inspecting every photo, reading the description of the condition carefully, measuring the dimensions to make sure it fits (not only inside the room, but through doors), and asking lots of questions. "You’re spending all this money and you can’t even see it in person, so it’s up to me to make sure that you’re completely aware of every tiny scratch so you’re informed about what you're buying," he says. If you’re unsure of anything, inquire. Know what you can restore—and can’t Vintage pieces are old and some will require restoration. "But don’t buy something that you don’t know how to fix," says Romano. "We’ll clean pieces, vacuum them, and make sure there are no molds or pests, but we do sell things that may be messed up or need to be reupholstered to people who know what they’re doing. We sell things in their authentic state. Do with that as you will." For instance, a delicate old fabric might rip if you take an upholstery cleaner to it. Unless you’re experienced, "don’t bank on being able to figure it out," says Romano. For smaller, more manageable issues, he recommends Googling, watching YouTube tutorials, and starting with the smallest, least visible part of the piece to test.

Invest in materials that last A common sentiment shared by all vintage furniture dealers is that furniture from decades ago is better quality and ages better than furniture made today. "There’s always going to be stuff that can survive the test of time," says Romano. For instance, wicker and rattan furniture manufactured in Asian countries—"in these sunny, humid, wet environments over there," he notes—are made to withstand hot and sticky climates, making this style particularly popular in Florida (and in other subtropic regions). But some materials, like certain shades of laminates (also known as mica), might not be available anymore and it "would make sense to put a whole new laminate over a piece" instead of trying to spot-treat or restore a specific area. Get used to mass-produced styles