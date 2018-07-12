View Photos
9 Ways to Create the Perfect Outdoor Lighting
By Gabrielle Golenda –
With the official start of summer just around the corner, we decided to put together an easy-to-follow guide to creating the perfect outdoor lighting.
Take a look at these ideas that you can do yourself to add an otherworldly quality to your outdoor space. From floating poolside lamps to hand-casted concrete candlesticks, these lights can be used in interesting ways to create the setting you want to surround yourself with on those warm summer evenings.
Ombre Concrete Candlesticks
