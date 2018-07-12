9 Ways to Create the Perfect Outdoor Lighting
View Photos
Garden & Landscapes + Lifestyle

9 Ways to Create the Perfect Outdoor Lighting

Add to
Like
Share
By Gabrielle Golenda
With the official start of summer just around the corner, we decided to put together an easy-to-follow guide to creating the perfect outdoor lighting.

Take a look at these ideas that you can do yourself to add an otherworldly quality to your outdoor space. From floating poolside lamps to hand-casted concrete candlesticks, these lights can be used in interesting ways to create the setting you want to surround yourself with on those warm summer evenings. 

Ombre Concrete Candlesticks

These industrial candleholders were made with a concrete mix that was casted in plastic water bottles. DIY designer Ben Uyeda of HomeMade Modern layered in different colors of concrete to create a fading, ombre effect.&nbsp;

These industrial candleholders were made with a concrete mix that was casted in plastic water bottles. DIY designer Ben Uyeda of HomeMade Modern layered in different colors of concrete to create a fading, ombre effect. 

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

These portable round LED lamps by Smart &amp; Green are made from plastic, which makes them weatherproof —a key feature for waterside lighting.

These portable round LED lamps by Smart & Green are made from plastic, which makes them weatherproof —a key feature for waterside lighting.

This portable light was designed by Floris Schoonderbeek to be used as lantern that sits upright—or converted into a helpful flashlight.

This portable light was designed by Floris Schoonderbeek to be used as lantern that sits upright—or converted into a helpful flashlight.

Outdoor Rubber String Lights

Though these rubber outdoor string lights by Seletti are no longer available, they may provide some inspiration for figuring out a similar effect in your outdoor space.

Though these rubber outdoor string lights by Seletti are no longer available, they may provide some inspiration for figuring out a similar effect in your outdoor space.

This outdoor space has a cozy indoor-like quality with these colorful oversized floor lamps by Anglepoise.&nbsp;

This outdoor space has a cozy indoor-like quality with these colorful oversized floor lamps by Anglepoise. 

Designed by Jean-Marie Massaud for Foscarini, this outdoor light also acts as a surface to place drinks on or gather around.

Designed by Jean-Marie Massaud for Foscarini, this outdoor light also acts as a surface to place drinks on or gather around.

Mimicking a 3D sketch of a rectangular prism, Guido Bianchi and Nicoletta Rossi designed this bold light for FLOS.

Mimicking a 3D sketch of a rectangular prism, Guido Bianchi and Nicoletta Rossi designed this bold light for FLOS.

Inspired by a field of tall poppies, these outdoor oil lamps by Northern Lighting were crafted in a shape that captures the flowers’ elegant stems and crowns.

Inspired by a field of tall poppies, these outdoor oil lamps by Northern Lighting were crafted in a shape that captures the flowers’ elegant stems and crowns.

Jordi Vilardell and Meritxell Vidal designed this lighting structure to subtly light the perfect environment for evening dining in the garden.

Jordi Vilardell and Meritxell Vidal designed this lighting structure to subtly light the perfect environment for evening dining in the garden.