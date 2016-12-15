Discuss: What's the Best Coffee Shop You've Ever Been to?

As a big fan of coffee, I made a little website called Taste Notes. Taste Notes is a site where I post my favorite coffee roasts, shops, and gear for others to browse and reference. But, I want to add more shops to my list to visit and share with others. Hence, I'd love to get some help from people in the Dwell community.



If you have a second, please let me know in the comments what your favorite coffee shop (or shops) is. If you can, also let me know why. Was it the interior space? The people there? The food? The area? A particular cup of coffee?

Thank you for your time!