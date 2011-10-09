Discovering the Anthropologist

My favorite discovery, though, was this video of the Seattle-based artist Etsuko Ichikawa, who creates "pyrographs": drawings created by brushing 2100-degree molten glass across sheets of paper. The resulting artwork is quite striking, as is the mesmerizing film by Alistair Banks Griffin showing Ichikawa in action:

Don't miss the accompanying photos and audio excerpts, where Ichikawa talks about how she discovered this method of drawing with glass and why it's important to meditate before she gets going in the studio.

So many other inspiring projects on the site—happy hunting!