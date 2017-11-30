Philadelphia Row House Renovation

A sunny home office is one of the highlights of the updated Philadelphia row house. Photo Categories:

Row houses are a familiar sight in Philadelphia. Though charming, these historic structures can sometimes host awkward and crowded layouts. So when Jibe Design was tasked with renovating one of the city's spaces, designer Juliet Whelan began by exploring the residents' functional needs—a key element of the firm's philosophy.

It was clear that the most important change would be the reorganization of the cramped kitchen. The new layout provides more storage, with crisp white cabinetry that contrasts the building's dark wood ceiling beams. Behind the oven, a decorative backdrop is inspired by Persian motifs.

The original kitchen was cramped and cluttered.

Dark beams contrast the glazing that fills the dining area with light, continuing the home's historic/modern mix.

In addition to the reorganization of the kitchen, the renovation revamped a child's bedroom, while adding a powder room and new family room addition that looks out over the surrounding trees—creating a leafy oasis in the heart of the city.

Reorganizing the original kitchen and dining area was one of the main goals of the renovation.

An addition accommodated a new living area set high up among the surrounding treetops.





The home's historic exterior belies its modern interior.