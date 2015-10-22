Discover Midcentury Modern Masterpieces from Brazil, Mexico, and Venezuela

In the years following WWII, a strain of modernism parallel to those in the U.S. and Europe developed in Latin America, an area sheltered from the destruction of the war.

Now, the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, is celebrating the region's take on midcentury design with the exhibition Moderno: Design for Living in Brazil, Mexico, and Venezuela, 1940–1978, which runs through Januray 16, 2016. The exhibition brings together more than 130 works, including furniture, ceramics, and graphic design from Lina Bo Bardi, Clara Porset, Miguel Arroyo, Sérgio Rodrigues, and many more.