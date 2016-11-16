Dining Room Pendant Lighting Sets the Mood in an Eclectic Oregon Home

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Jason Ball Interiors was thrilled to collaborate with clients who already had an excellent sense of style in this Oregon home. The updated designs reflect the young family by using fresh colors, contemporary furniture, and of course, stunning lighting! A custom installation of 7 Pharos modern pendant lights in Gray glass hangs above the walnut table. The Gray glass dining room pendant lighting is a great go-between shade that links the muted teal walls with the white cabinets and chair

The gray color palette continues in the living room, again providing a neutral backdrop for the bright lime green accents. The coloring is so precise that the patterns and textures play off of each other, not against each other, and range from zigzags and stripes to florals and organic prints.