"Almost every plank on the Mirene has been replaced," says Ryan Phelan of the 112-year-old tugboat she and her husband, Stewart Brand, have lived on for more than 40 years. The gleaming boat, once derelict but restored to seaworthiness in an extensive renovation the couple started in 1982, is docked at Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito. The waterfront community is "very engaged," says Ryan. "When anybody needs something, ten people say, ‘How can I help?’"