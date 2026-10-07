Eichler Homes Are Rare in San Francisco. Here’s a Stunner for $3.5M

Year Built: 1962

Architect: Claude Oakland

From the Listing: "Here’s a rare opportunity to own an iconic Eichler home in Diamond Heights, where timeless midcentury-modern architecture meets thoughtful contemporary updates. Designed by architect Claude Oakland for developer Joseph Eichler, the home sits within the only single-family Eichler enclave in San Francisco. Original details and warm woodwork preserve the home’s authentic character, while a beautifully remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms introduce a refined, modern sensibility. A private front courtyard sets the tone, opening to an expansive main level designed for both everyday living and entertaining. Adjacent to the main living space, an oversize office (or fourth bedroom) features built-in desks, abundant natural light, and direct access to the outdoors. At the heart of the home is an exceptionally large garden, reimagined by landscape architecture firm Terremoto, that connects the main living spaces and creates a truly private oasis. Designed for entertaining and relaxation, it features a stainless-steel soaking tub, herb garden, an Ipe wood deck with matching Ipe perimeter fencing, and multiple sitting areas. Back inside, a powder room, storage room, and additional closets complete the main level. The spacious primary suite features a walk-in closet with space for a home gym and direct access to a private deck. Additional storage and a conveniently located laundry area add functionality to this ideal bedroom level. An easily accessible one-car garage completes this wonderful, move-in ready home."