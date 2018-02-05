Devo Co-Founder Gerald Casale Lists His Palm Desert Midcentury For $1.2M

Built and designed by the architectural team of Patten and Wild in 1963, 74855 Fairway Drive has been lovingly maintained by current owner Gerald Casale, co-founder of Devo and a midcentury aficionado (he once spent seven years restoring the Richard Neutra–designed Kun House in the Hollywood Hills). Now this gorgeous home is now on the market for $1,200,000, down from its original price tag of $1,500,000.

Situated on a massive lot near El Paseo, the four-bedroom, four-bath home features a large open floor plan, original mosaic tile, and rare architectural glass walls. Generous storage, built-ins, and spacious bonus areas currently being used as fitness and creative workspaces complete this rare find. "It's perfect for someone who really appreciates midcentury architecture and wants something with the original details still intact," says listing agent Gregg Fletcher of The Agency in Palm Springs.

The interiors fully embrace the midcentury aesthetic with high-beamed ceilings, slate floors, custom wood flooring, and a split rock fireplace. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame stunning views of Mt. Eisenhower to the south.

The split rock fireplace is just one of the pristine original midcentury details this home has to offer.

The entire living, dining, and entry area features dark slate flooring.

The dining area is just off the kitchen and living area.

The dining room view towards the kitchen

The kitchen features bar seating.

The kitchen and prep kitchen feature stainless-steel appliances, commercial fixtures, and cork floors.

A bonus area overlooks the pool and is currently being used as a game room.

The pool area showcases a Pebble-tec saltwater pool, fountain, succulent garden, and fire pit.

Currently used as a study and guest suite, a portion of the home could be used as a separate residence or in-law suite with a fully equipped kitchen and enclosed private patio, yard, and orchard access.

The office area in the attached "in-law" suite

The guest bedroom looks out on the pool area.