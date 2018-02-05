Devo Co-Founder Gerald Casale Lists His Palm Desert Midcentury For $1.2M
Built and designed by the architectural team of Patten and Wild in 1963, 74855 Fairway Drive has been lovingly maintained by current owner Gerald Casale, co-founder of Devo and a midcentury aficionado (he once spent seven years restoring the Richard Neutra–designed Kun House in the Hollywood Hills). Now this gorgeous home is now on the market for $1,200,000, down from its original price tag of $1,500,000.
Situated on a massive lot near El Paseo, the four-bedroom, four-bath home features a large open floor plan, original mosaic tile, and rare architectural glass walls. Generous storage, built-ins, and spacious bonus areas currently being used as fitness and creative workspaces complete this rare find. "It's perfect for someone who really appreciates midcentury architecture and wants something with the original details still intact," says listing agent Gregg Fletcher of The Agency in Palm Springs.
74855 Fairway Drive in Palm Desert, California, is now being offered for $1,200,000. See the full listing here.
