Live Large in This Marmol Radziner–Designed Home That's Asking $16.9M

Award-winning design-build practice Marmol Radziner acted as the developer, architect, and general contractor on this impressive home in Santa Monica , California, redeveloping a 40,000-square-foot lot that previously had a channel running through it. The completed residence is a light-filled, contemporary estate that offers the chance to live in an architectural stunner—though it will run you $16,885,000 .

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The eight-bedroom, ten-bath home, which provides a spacious 9,500 square feet, is shaped like an L, wrapping around a pool area that features a shaded cabana, an outdoor kitchen, and an indoor/outdoor fireplace. The double-height living room is anchored by the indoor portion of this hearth. A formal dining area sits off the living area, and upscale amenities include a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a movie theater, a gym, and even a pair of guest suites.