Live Large in This Marmol Radziner–Designed Home That's Asking $16.9M
Live Large in This Marmol Radziner–Designed Home That's Asking $16.9M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
The acclaimed firm builds a bright, modern residence that boasts green roofs, a movie theater, a gym, a pair of guest suites, and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

Award-winning design-build practice Marmol Radziner acted as the developer, architect, and general contractor on this impressive home in Santa Monica, California, redeveloping a 40,000-square-foot lot that previously had a channel running through it. The completed residence is a light-filled, contemporary estate that offers the chance to live in an architectural stunner—though it will run you $16,885,000.

The shaded pool cabana shares the backside of the living room's dual fireplace.

The eight-bedroom, ten-bath home, which provides a spacious 9,500 square feet, is shaped like an L, wrapping around a pool area that features a shaded cabana, an outdoor kitchen, and an indoor/outdoor fireplace. The double-height living room is anchored by the indoor portion of this hearth. A formal dining area sits off the living area, and upscale amenities include a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a movie theater, a gym, and even a pair of guest suites.

The pool area also features an outdoor kitchen and ample space for entertaining.

The seamless integration of the outdoors is perhaps best sensed in this image. The kitchen opens to a terrace with views straight through to the pool area on the other side, allowing for cross-breezes and the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that Southern California is known for.

The ground floor features an open-plan chef’s kitchen with oversized island and family room. The material palette of rustic oak cabinetry and oak floors creates a warm, inviting, retreat-like home.

The bright and airy open living room features a double-height ceiling.

The space is anchored by the brick-inlay, indoor/outdoor fireplace.

Rustic oak is also employed in the dining area, which sits off the living room. To the left is the 1,000-bottle dedicated wine cellar. 

One of the upstairs bedrooms.

Even the bathrooms have a strong sense of the outdoors.

The home enjoys treetop views from the den, which connects the second-floor living spaces.

The den opens to a deck, the periphery of which is lined with a living roof. 

A view of the stunning property at dusk. 

595 East Channel Road is currently being listed for  $16,885,000 by Halton Pardee + Partners. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.