The Stahl House Still Hasn’t Sold—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Isamu Noguchi famously defied categorization, having designed products, sculptures, and landscapes. In some cases, he combined them, as with the more than a dozen playground blueprints he drafted in his career. At a glance, one built example in Piedmont Park in Atlanta looks more like a modernist sculpture park than a place to climb, jump, and swing. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its construction, the High Museum of Art is hosting an retrospective on Noguchi’s work proving that, for Noguchi, design and play were never mutually exclusive. (Bloomberg)