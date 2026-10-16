The Stahl House Still Hasn’t Sold—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- After a devastating fire in 2021, a Houston youth center is getting a second life. The building, which Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland helped fund in 1999 and was part of the former’s childhood church, has reopened as the Knowles-Rowland House, now dedicated to supporting Houstonians experiencing chronic homelessness. Three generations of the Knowles-Carter family were on hand to mark the occasion, with nine-year-old Rumi Carter doing the ribbon-cutting honors. (The Cut)
Food assistance in New York City is going to the dogs—and cats. Beginning next week, 22 city-funded food pantries will offer free pet food for the first time ever, thanks to $500,000 in funding aimed at helping struggling pet owners feed their animals and keep them out of already crowded shelters. See the full list of participating pantries here. (Gothamist)
What’s the going rate for an architectural icon? The Stahl House would like to know. Immortalized in Julius Shulman’s famous 1960 photograph, Pierre Koenig’s L.A. landmark remains on the market after nearly a year, despite its architectural and pop-cultural pedigree—and a $5 million price cut. At $20 million for just 2,200 square feet, the two-bedroom house is proving easier to admire than to sell. (Los Angeles Times)
Times are tough, even for the custom-furniture crowd. Between President Trump’s tariffs, rising labor costs, and shipping delays, bespoke interiors are becoming so expensive that even homeowners with big budgets are feeling the squeeze. Many are turning to creative workarounds, from mixing custom pieces with vintage finds to swapping expensive hardwoods for cheaper materials and using AI to track down furniture dupes. (The Wall Street Journal)
Isamu Noguchi famously defied categorization, having designed products, sculptures, and landscapes. In some cases, he combined them, as with the more than a dozen playground blueprints he drafted in his career. At a glance, one built example in Piedmont Park in Atlanta looks more like a modernist sculpture park than a place to climb, jump, and swing. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its construction, the High Museum of Art is hosting an retrospective on Noguchi’s work proving that, for Noguchi, design and play were never mutually exclusive. (Bloomberg)
Top photo courtesy Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
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