What the Obama Center Actually Cost—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Aging buildings, rising insurance costs, and required balcony inspections are driving up fees for California condo owners, threatening what has historically been a relatively affordable path to homeownership. In one San Clemente complex, a surprise $26,000 emergency roof assessment has residents trying to oust their HOA board. ( The Los Angeles Times )

After more than a century without house numbers, Carmel-by-the-Sea is adopting street addresses to help ambulances and deliveries find the right door with a bit less guesswork. The town’s city council approved the change in June. But some longtime residents see it as another factor in the erosion of the character of their small, coastal town. (The New York Times)