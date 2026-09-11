Nicolas Cage’s Malibu Home Has a Sink Hole—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- A massive sinkhole opened outside Nicolas Cage’s Malibu home, prompting the beach city to declare a local emergency and issue evacuation orders to 31 homes. The collapsed road, which could worsen with high tides and rain, has hindered emergency personnel’s access, and gas has been shut off in the area. (The Los Angeles Times)
Trump’s policies, including "funding cuts, grant cancellations, and administrative delays," are stalling or shrinking park projects across the country, with underserved neighborhoods who are desperate for green spaces hit especially hard. In Queens, the proposed QueensWay lost most of a $117 million federal grant due to a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill, leaving the High Line–esque project facing major downsizing. (Bloomberg)
The Brooklyn Public Library is launching its first craft library, where library cardholders can borrow art supplies for embroidery, bookbinding, metal stamping, screen printing, and more. The program lets New Yorkers test drive a hobby before investing in pricey supplies. (Gothamist)
In Corsica, an island region of France on the Mediterranean sea, separatists are bombing vacation homes as anger grows toward second homeowners who now own 37 percent of the island’s housing stock. Here’s how the attacks are intertwined with Corsica’s push for autonomy from France. (The New York Times)
A.I. altered real estate listings are fooling renters and buyers with larger, brighter-looking rooms, better views, and even fake fireplaces. Now, lawmakers, including Mayor Mamdani, are pushing brokers to disclose when listing photos have been digitally enhanced. Here’s why some realtors are embracing A.I. as a helpful tool, while others are sick of deceptive "real estate slop." (The New York Times)
Top photo by David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
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