Ikea Is Hosting a Marathon Through Its Aisles—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- At the end of 2026, Ikea will host a marathon through its massive Croydon, England, store, where runners will complete 17 laps winding through the showroom, market hall, and warehouse. The event will raise money for an affordable housing charity, and may even serve participants Swedish meatballs. (The Washington Post)
Congress has passed the largest federal housing package in 36 years, aiming to boost housing supply by capping the number of single-family homes that can be owned by institutional investors. Here’s why housing advocates are saying that while the bipartisan bill is a major step forward, more protections are still needed. (The Architect's Newspaper)
CookFox architecture firm’s founding partner Rick Cook has helped reshape the look of New York’s skyline with projects like One Bryant Park and the towers at the Domino Sugar Refinery. His work, the most recent of which is the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, pairs sleek forms with ecologically-conscious design. But it’s also largely guided by his Christian faith. (Bloomberg)
As soaring city home prices push ownership further out of reach, more renters are buying vacation homes as a stepping stone, using them as weekend escapes or short-term rentals. Here’s why this unconventional path is gaining so much traction. (The New York Times)
Architects are attempting to beautify the exteriors of data centers in hopes of making the buildings better fold into their settings. Adding amenities, landscaping, and using materials like brick instead of concrete comes at a higher cost, but it could help win over grousing neighbors. (The Wall Street Journal)
Top photo by Ikea
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