Ikea Is Hosting a Marathon Through Its Aisles—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Congress has passed the largest federal housing package in 36 years, aiming to boost housing supply by capping the number of single-family homes that can be owned by institutional investors. Here’s why housing advocates are saying that while the bipartisan bill is a major step forward, more protections are still needed. ( The Architect's Newspaper )

CookFox architecture firm’s founding partner Rick Cook has helped reshape the look of New York’s skyline with projects like One Bryant Park and the towers at the Domino Sugar Refinery. His work, the most recent of which is the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, pairs sleek forms with ecologically-conscious design. But it’s also largely guided by his Christian faith. (Bloomberg)