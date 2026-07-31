The Battle Over SF’s Great Highway Marches On—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed pied-à-terre tax has put luxury second homes under scrutiny, with a Department of Finance (DOF) webpage listing high profile owners including Anna Wintour, Cynthia Nixon, Taylor Swift, and even multiple city council members. A DOF spokesperson says the list is preliminary. (New York Post)

Compass has been called before Congress for lawmakers to investigate whether its partnership with Midwest Real Estate Data’s private listing network limits competition and reduces transparency. Here’s why the inquiry adds to growing scrutiny of private listings as Compass and Zillow continue battling over how their homes are marketed. (The New York Times)