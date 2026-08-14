Housing Advocates Eye L.A.’s Golf Courses—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

A Los Angeles architect argues the city could ease its housing crisis by redeveloping golf courses into housing, estimating that, for example, the 200-acre Rancho Park golf course could fit 15,000 affordable housing units. As you’d guess, some golfers aren’t the biggest fans. (Bloomberg)

Comedian Jenny Yang is hosting comedy shows in grocery stores across the country, using her tour to bring customers—and laughs—to businesses hit hard by immigration crackdowns. The shows also raise money for local nonprofits. (AP News)

A UCLA housing competition put California’s new pro-density laws to the test, with three winning projects set to bring around 20 new homes to vacant parcels in Los Angeles. Organizers hope the projects can serve as a larger blueprint for building on the city’s roughly 24,000 privately-owned vacant lots. (Dwell)