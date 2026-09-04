Denmark 3D-Prints 36 Homes—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- In Holstebro, Denmark, a new student village with 36 apartments clustered around gardens and courtyards was built with 3D-printed concrete and cork. Here’s why the firms behind the project, Saga Space Architects and MS+ Arkitekter, chose to use an experimental construction style over a traditional one. (Design Boom)
As the nationwide fight against water-hungry data centers rages on, Native-owned energy companies are creating an alternative: their smaller-scale systems use less water than your typical data center, give tribes greater control, and direct profits to the communities hosting them. (The Architect’s Newspaper)
Montgomery County’s AI-powered school bus cameras, run by BusPatrol, have issued more than 375,000 tickets and $92 million in fines. But questions are being raised as to whether the cameras actually improve safety or simply generate revenue without always having evidence of crashes or violations. (Bloomberg)
San Francisco is building its first affordable housing complex just for artists, and creating a certification process to decide who qualifies. The 93 unit Artists Hub is set to open in 2028, though critics are pointing out that prior profession-specific housing in the city hasn’t worked out as intended. (The San Francisco Chronicle)
Yayoi Kusama, the Japanese artist known for vibrant polka dots, pumpkins, and infinity-mirror rooms, has died at 97. Kusama’s work was deeply personal, drawing on themes of self-obliteration, hallucinations from childhood, and the vastness of the universe. (ArchDaily)
Top photo by Saga Space Architect
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