Denmark 3D-Prints 36 Homes—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

As the nationwide fight against water-hungry data centers rages on, Native-owned energy companies are creating an alternative: their smaller-scale systems use less water than your typical data center, give tribes greater control, and direct profits to the communities hosting them. (The Architect’s Newspaper)

Montgomery County’s AI-powered school bus cameras, run by BusPatrol, have issued more than 375,000 tickets and $92 million in fines. But questions are being raised as to whether the cameras actually improve safety or simply generate revenue without always having evidence of crashes or violations. (Bloomberg)