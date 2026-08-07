Data Center Backlash Is Heating Up—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week

Opposition to data centers is intensifying. More than 530 U.S. cities and counties now have local laws restricting or banning new projects, and the surge of zoning changes has already killed dozens of proposed developments this year. (Heatmap)

While many communities are fighting to block data centers from being built, the town of Jay, Maine, embraced one as a chance to create jobs after its paper mill exploded in 2020. The data center, which was actually planned to be built on land where the mill once stood, could have meant economic revival for residents—until it was put on indefinite hold. (The Atlantic)

As millions of Japan’s traditional folk houses, known as kominka, sit abandoned or demolished, preservationists are giving them a second life by dismantling, shipping, and rebuilding them around the world. Here’s how these homes, some of their parts over 200 years old, are now being reimagined. (The New York Times)