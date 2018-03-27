Design Means Business: Office Trends for 2018

Most companies are getting the idea that if they want the best and brightest working for them, their office needs to be a living space as much as a work space. Nothing says this more than great design.

As we move further ahead in 2018, trends are emerging that show great promise in both aesthetics and productivity. After all, when we look good, we work even better. This applies to office buildings as much as employees. So, whether your business is large scale or a side hustle, you’ll need a corporate or home office space to match if you want your sales to be more than spectacular this year. Not Your Average Work Space

Not everyone does their best work at a desk. Most people’s idea of an office is antiquated, and people won’t necessarily be more productive if confined to a cubicle. That’s why many companies are investing in alternative work spaces with comfortable seating and framed pieces of art decorating the walls. Some have even gone the Harry Potter route and utilized unused pockets of space to set up workstations with plush armchairs and beanbags to promote a cozier environment while also being efficient with layout. Wide Open Spaces

Two heads are better than one, but some office layouts discourage the collaboration among employees by isolating them in their own separate workstations. However, times are changing to much more open floor plans. Although open office spaces have been around for awhile now, they’ve been implemented on a larger scale only recently. It may be time to say goodbye to some open office layouts, but improvements have been made as issues arose. By grouping desks together instead of having everyone in a centralized area, distractions are limited while still fostering collaboration. Open layouts also make a space seem larger and can make people feel less cramped when they’re at work. No More Walls Between Us

This trend is closely related to the one mentioned before. Transparency has become an important component in the company culture of many corporations. So solid walls are beginning to be replaced with more transparent dividers instead. Dividers made out of natural materials such as wood, bamboo, and green walls bursting with lush plants provide workers some privacy while still giving the office a modern, open feel. It’s All About the Texture

Like the wall dividers mentioned before, natural materials like wood, metal, and stone are making big waves in companies. This is due to the rise in popularity of biophilic office design. Biophilia is the notion that we as humans have an intrinsic connection to nature and feel more at ease when surrounded with things that remind us of it. Businesses have taken hold of this idea, furnishing their offices with appliances, fixtures, walls, and floors made out of materials found in the outdoors. This trend also encourages the use of natural light and potted plants to revitalize both rooms and employees. Give Me a Break

