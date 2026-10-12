Design Brands Are Now Duping Themselves—Sort Of

They’ve gone by many different names over the years—knockoffs, replicas, and fakes—but recently counterfeit goods have become known as "dupes." The word practically rolls off your tongue. It doesn’t have the same back-alley connotations as, say, a bootleg handbag, and sort of sounds cute. Unlike years past where a fake Birkin would have been a major faux pas, social media has turned buying lower-priced versions of viral products into a badge of honor. Selling them, too. While brands like Restoration Hardware have quietly copied the work of more famous designs, new retailers like Quince are loudly marketing look-alikes to shoppers who want low-cost luxury. Independent designers and larger brands alike have tried to fight knockoffs as best they can, through lawsuits, shaming, and educational efforts. Success has been limited because few can afford legal fees and copyright is notoriously difficult to obtain for design objects. Meanwhile, cheap replicas have become even harder to fight because it’s easier than ever for sellers to generate AI images of a product, open an online storefront, buy Google Ads, and bank on the viral product marketing itself. A couple years ago, social media and marketing experts began advising brands to embrace the dupe and now, it seems, some are taking that suggestion by duping themselves.

OMHU launched in 2022 and their Teddy sofa quickly became one of the most popular sofas on our Instagram feeds.

OMHU, the Danish brand behind the viral "boneless" Teddy sofa, is one of them. Dupes of its design—all-foam cushions that rest on the floor, held in place by a chrome frame—can be found via Walmart, Wayfair, Temu, and AliExpress for around $300; a real Teddy runs about $2,000. "I had quite a lot of people just sending me stuff where it’s like, ‘This looks like your sofa, but it isn’t. What’s going on?’" says Christine Smith, the creative director of OMHU. "It’s a never-ending thing." Just as soon as they reported counterfeits on Temu and were able to get the platform to take down the storefront, another shop would pop up the next day. Smith wanted to try something else. In early September, OMHU launched the Tedy (the misspelling is intentional), a bright-orange iteration of the Teddy for $799.99, with free shipping. The idea was to "outdupe the dupe." It produced 100 Tedy sofas—50 for shoppers in Europe and 50 for shoppers in the U.S.—and dropped them on Temu, Etsy, and dupe.com. They sold out in 10 minutes. In an ironic twist, Temu reported suspicious activity when OMHU sold the sofas on its platform and disabled the storefront so the brand had to individually contact each buyer to ship the sofa to them. OMHU doesn’t plan to restock Tedys, but they did make a website—iconicdupe.com—to preserve the campaign.

In photos alone, you can pick up on a quality difference with OMHU’s Tedy sofa, the limited-edition ‘dupe version’ of the original Teddy sofa.

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"I think sometimes when you treat stuff with a different tone of voice and not just pointing a finger, but actually doing it with a wink in the eye and a bit of humor, you can get a lot more people to pay attention," Smith says. The true aim is to skewer knockoffs and start a conversation about why they’re not worth buying. Shoppers received the campaign enthusiastically, but perhaps weren’t in on the joke. "This was such a smart business decision!" said one comment on the brand’s Instagram. "You guys have been missing out on so many customers and $$$ from people who simply can’t justify spending $1,500 to $3,000 on a couch in this economy." This mismatch between what people want to spend and how much it costs to produce a quality product is where the tension lies. Brands are sympathetic to the budget constraints of fans and want their products in as many hands as possible, but you can’t please everyone. It took Rocco, the makers of a viral beverage fridge, a year and a half to develop a lower-cost option, the Essential fridge, which launched in August. At $1,195, it’s nearly half the price of the Classic yet still features a whisper-soft compressor and very even and precise cooling inside, according to the brand.

Rocco’s beverage fridge caught a lot of attention when it launched, but at $1,995 it’s not the most accessibly priced. The Essential fridge is still an investment piece at $1,195, but it opens the door to more customers.

"The cost of manufacturing and the cost of getting products to market has just gone up over the past few years," says Alyse Borkan, the cofounder of Rocco. "And so [the Classic was] more expensive than we intended it for it to be, truthfully." Rocco doesn’t consider the Essential fridge a dupe, and the company actually began working on it before dupes and even fraudulent sites claiming to sell its products internationally became an issue. (It only sells to the U.S. and because of voltage differences abroad, the appliances will not work anywhere else.) However, the product is targeting the type of customer who may scroll around for a lower-priced option and it’s already sold over 1000 units since its launch in late August. The marketing and social media messaging around the Essential fridge has emphasized that it is less expensive than the Classic model but that it is not "cheap." "We can’t get a cheap product to market," Borkan says, noting that many of the components and parts in Rocco’s fridges are custom manufactured. "We try. We were like, ‘How can we shave off more costs? Can we do anything?’ We got to a price point that is, I think, closer to what some people were excited to pay. And that’s kind of the story behind the Essential—just how do we get a Rocco to everybody who wants one." Even if it wasn’t developed as a dupe competitor, it has the democratic appeal that has driven demand for the dupes.

Michael Graves’s 9093 kettle for Alessi (right) is an icon. The new Michael Graves Design Steamy kettle (left) has similarities, though it was designed to have distinct properties, including a handle that folds down for easier storage.

In fact, design brands have been grappling with this challenge well before dupes flooded the market. Late architect and designer Michael Graves, for example, created home goods for luxury brands, like Alessi, as well as mass retailers, like Target. "We’ve always believed that good design shouldn’t be reserved for people who can afford expensive objects," says Ben Wintner, the CEO of Michael Graves Design. But what the company hasn’t done is value engineer something expensive into something cheaper. This year, it released the Steamy Kettle, which embodies the same joyfulness as its iconic 9093 kettle for Alessi that retails $350, yet costs less than half. It also has distinct functionality, like a handle that can fold down for easier storage, a balanced grip so users can pour one or two handed, and a loop on the lid that makes it possible to open with a utensil. "Our goal is always to make a product as affordable as we reasonably can while delivering the design, quality, and experience we want it to have," Wintner says. "We don’t start with an expensive object and ask how to make a cheaper copy of it. We ask what we can create at a particular price point that deserves to exist on its own. We see that approach as a means of avoiding the need for a dupe in the first place. Rather than cost-engineering an existing design to reach a lower price, we’d rather design something original for that price point from the beginning." When companies are mindful of catering to customers with a variety of budgets, one would hope that there’s less reason to steer toward dupes in the first place. There’s a distinction between dupes in the home goods market versus other categories of products, notes Coleman Gutshall, the vice president of Be Original Americas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating around authentic design, and vice president of strategic operations at the furniture brand Bernhardt. He points out that reducing three-dimensional objects to images, which is what happens online, limits buyers’ understanding of qualities like comfort and sturdiness. A product might look the same at a glance, but its materials and construction will not be. A dupe of, say, a bracelet might function largely the same as its luxury counterpart, but the same can’t be said for a dupe of a sofa. But the culture around dupes doesn’t capture this nuance.

"A duplicate is not really a duplicate; it’s a substitute at best," Gutshall says. "There is this sort of countercultural stuff going on because there’s so much income inequality, there is so much in our faces of influencers showing off their obscenely luxurious lifestyles and everybody is watching it and you didn’t used to see that a generation ago. So it’s all in our faces through social media and it’s almost glorified in one way. Making dupes a cute, trendy thing is sort of like a way of thumbing your nose a bit saying that there’s something wrong with the system and this is one of my little ways of rebelling against it."

Poltrona Frau’s Archibald sofa system may be expensive, but the company’s high-quality standards are impossible to maintain on the cheap.

But in the end, shoppers pay the price and in many cases don’t know what they’re actually buying. Ethical labor and lasting materials are expensive. "If we could make the Archibald chair for $1,500 to the consumer, we’d do it tomorrow," says John Edelman, the president of Be Original Americas and Hayworth Lifestyle, which includes luxury brands like Poltrona Frau and Cassina. "It’s not possible." Fighting dupes with dupes is a softer way to introduce this conversation—or at least to create a moment nearly as viral as #dupe is. "It can be such a heavy topic if you just say, ‘Oh, this is only about the consequences,’" Smith says. "I think people in general have a bit of fatigue from sad news. That’s why we like approaching dupes from both angles. There are the consequences, but there’s also the pop cultural thing and also just taking a bit of the piss out of something."