Midcentury Mashup: A 1950s Ranch House in Chicago Gets a Palm Springs-Style Butterfly Roof

When attorney Trey Berre and his wife, photographer Maria Ponce Berre, began searching the Chicago real estate listings in 2014, they were looking for land, or at least something to tear down. They imagined building a "forever home" that embodied their love of modern design, particularly midcentury Palm Springs. But when Trey spotted an ad for a 1954 split-level ranch on a corner lot on the city’s Near North Side, that plan went out the window.