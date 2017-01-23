Deltec Homes Introduces Two New Models, Including Modern Farmhouse

Deltec Homes continues growing their line of high performance and net-zero homes, the Renew Collection, with two new models.

The Ridgeline E-F is a new, smaller version of their popular Ridgeline model. With 1,120-1,232 square feet, this model is perfect for those with a narrow lot or if looking to live large in a small home. Each floorplan features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, passive solar design, 1-2 covered porches.



Ridgeline E

Perhaps the most exciting addition to the Renew Collection is the launch of the new Solar Farmhouse, which features the classic farmhouse look with modern functionality. Not only is this home much more energy efficient than a traditional farmhouse with passive solar design and an air-tight building envelope, but it’s also much more functional with an open living area, spacious rooms, 10’ high ceilings and plenty of storage. The steep gable roof and window dormers add the perfect amount of charm to this high performance home.



Ridgeline E Interior

The Solar Farmhouse features 2,029 square feet, three bedrooms, two and a half baths, covered front porch making up 128 square feet of outdoor space and a large master suite on the main level.

As with all models in the Renew Collection, these models are pre-designed to use two-thirds less energy than a typical home, making net-zero energy much easier to achieve. Deltec Homes’ Green Building department also performs energy modelling for each project to help customers select the best energy efficient features for their specific climate.Additional options available to add to these and other Renew Collection models include pre-painted siding, metal roof, fresh air ventilation, pre-installed windows, detached garage or carport and many more.

Solar Farmhouse



