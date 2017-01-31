Defying traditionalism: concrete bungalow inserted in a rural Belgian landscape

Architecture by TOOP architectuur

Photography by Tim Van de Velde



Belgium, North of the West-Flemish village of Westouter one can find a plot in an open and rural landscape, heavily influenced by the typical agricultural activities in the area. The setting has had a great impact on the design of this single family house, which is solemnly surrounded by a few farms and a group of trees here and there.The atypical shape of the parcel, together with the not so ideal orientation of the plot have been transformed into remarkable assets for the project. The single-story volume of the building is a consequence of the lack of surrounding buildings. This choice of design has limited the appearance in the surroundings greatly. The cut-off parallel to the border of the plot was used to enhance the synergy between building and nature and made sure the inhabitants have the best possible view on nature at every possible angle.The living areas are situated at the north of the house. This is also the side were the connection with the surroundings is at its maximum.

