DawnTown Miami Contest Winners
View Photos

DawnTown Miami Contest Winners

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
In a world of hypothetical architecture contests and imagined landscapes, one does thrill at the possibility that all these deft exercises in computer rendering might one day be actually built.

It was with great alacrity then that I met urban planning attorney Andrew Frey in Miami when I was down there just a couple weeks back. Frey started and hosts the annual DawnTown Miami competition--one with an actual site, actual criteria, and actually the ear of Miami's planning bigwigs--whose winners were announced earlier this month.

DawnTown Miami Contest Winners - Photo 1 of 3 -

Second Prize went to a team from Bangkok. The "See You Sunday" scheme came from Saran Chaiyasuta and Prachaya Vanagul.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

This is a detail from 3rd Prize winners Ekaterina Mikhaylova and Ekaterina Vasilieva's &quot;Double Katya&quot; proposal. The pair work out of St. Petersburg, Russia.

This is a detail from 3rd Prize winners Ekaterina Mikhaylova and Ekaterina Vasilieva's "Double Katya" proposal. The pair work out of St. Petersburg, Russia.

I met Frey at the Rubell Family Collection, just next to the donut wall, and he told me that for such a site-specific competition (with a new downtown Miami brief each year) he is amazed at how many international entrants he gets. This year first, second, and third place went respectively to Australians, Thais, and Russians.

This year the competition was to reimagine and redesign a downtown Miami transit stop. Presently underserved and unsafe, the designers who took up the cause aimed to help revitalize what is a critical bit of Miami infrastructure, and with continued development downtown (Renzo Piano, Herzog and de Meuron and Cesar Pelli are all building there) access via public transit will grow all the more vital.

Check out the galleries of the winners here and designers, keep your eyes peeled for DawnTown 2010.

DawnTown Miami Contest Winners - Photo 3 of 3 -

The eventual winner was "Office 24/7" from Melbournians Rosalea Monacella, Craig Douglas, and Armando Suinaga.