Their Family of Seven Needed Space, So They Built a Backyard House
Featuring curvaceous details and unexpected pops of color, the garden suite in Toronto’s Davisville Village does triple duty as a clubhouse, workspace, and guest quarters.
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Before Annie Raphael-Hervey and CJ Hervey decided to marry and combine their families, they took a long, hard look at the future. Annie was ready to relocate with her three teenagers from a northern borough to Toronto, but CJ’s home in the city’s Davisville Village neighborhood wasn’t big enough to comfortably accommodate her kids as well as his own.
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Kelly Vencill Sanchez
Contributing Editor
Dwell’s Los Angeles-based contributing editor, Kelly has also written about design and architecture for Architectural Digest, Coastal Living, and Luxe.
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