Lush Foliage Surrounds This Serene Pasadena Midcentury Listed for $3.9M

From the Agent: "832 Canon Drive in Pasadena’s Oak Knoll neighborhood is an architectural treasure that stands among the finest examples of iconic Southern California midcentury-modern design. Designed by noted architect David Stringer, AIA, and built by Pasadena's esteemed E.C. Moller Construction Company in 1963, the property’s design features clean lines and an effortless connection to the lush surrounding landscape. From the circular driveway, enter the home through the grand foyer and find yourself in an airy living and dining space. The room features original oak parquet floors, a raised-hearth fireplace with original brick accents, built-in cabinetry, a wet bar, and picturesque views in every direction. Two separate entrances lead to a sizable kitchen with a large picture window, abundant cabinet and countertop space, and access to the laundry room and attached two-car garage. Set on the opposite side of the house and separated from the living space by the entry foyer, each of the home’s three main bedrooms features floor-to-ceiling windows with direct access to the outdoors as well as an en suite bathroom—or in the case of the primary suite, two en suite bathrooms, both with built-in cabinetry and spacious countertops that serve as individual dressing areas. A large office, potentially usable as a fourth bedroom, looks through walls of glass onto a resort-style backyard. Outside you’ll also find one of the property’s most unique features: a spacious wine cave built directly into the hillside, where extensive custom racking and a naturally cool environment evoke old-world Europe."