David Shrigley for The Thing Quarterly

Cult object-based publication, The Thing Quarterly, known for collaborations with contemporary eminent figures such as interdisciplinary artist Miranda July, film director Mike Mills, and novelist Jonathan Lethem, will be releasing their latest issue by British visual artist David Shrigley, best known for his mundane, comical illustrations, on April 29. A complete secret, all will be revealed on its release date, but until then, watch the video below to get a sense of what you should expect.

And don't miss the launch party with the artist in the flesh on May 10th at Park Life in San Francisco, California! Click here for more information.